Argus Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Argus to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LMT. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.81.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.94. The company had a trading volume of 80,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,856. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $287.79 and a twelve month high of $438.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.