Argus Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Argus to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LMT. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.81.
Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.94. The company had a trading volume of 80,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,856. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $287.79 and a twelve month high of $438.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
