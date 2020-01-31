Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 156.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMP. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

