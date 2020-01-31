Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AT1. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.76 ($10.18).

AT1 stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €8.54 ($9.93). 4,579,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a fifty-two week high of €8.50 ($9.88). The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

