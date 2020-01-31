Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,303,000 after purchasing an additional 159,524 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,063,000 after purchasing an additional 331,855 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 596,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 112,489 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6,311.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 258,816 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 2,700 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $217,620.00. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,015,791.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $86.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

