Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Arrow Financial stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,145. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72.

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,924.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $208,258. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

AROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

