Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce sales of $36.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $64.50 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $34.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $107.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $257.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $117.55 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $205.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

ARWR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,332,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after buying an additional 7,210,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,637,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after buying an additional 3,712,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,649,000 after buying an additional 157,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

