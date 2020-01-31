Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AJG traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.57. 1,861,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,419. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $653,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

