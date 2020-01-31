ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Short Interest Up 9.5% in January

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 803,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Several research analysts have commented on ASGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.
Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.82. ASGN has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.93.
ASGN Company Profile
ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.
