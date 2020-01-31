ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Short Interest Up 9.5% in January

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 803,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ASGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.82. ASGN has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,394,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 496.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 43,773 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 238.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

