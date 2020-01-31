Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Raised to $88.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

NYSE:ASH opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 216.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

