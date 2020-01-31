AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 8,400 ($110.50) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,468 ($98.24) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of £727.50 ($956.99). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,648.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,250.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.