ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,434,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,190% from the previous session’s volume of 188,738 shares.The stock last traded at $2.31 and had previously closed at $1.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATIF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ATIF as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

