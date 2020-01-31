AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 90,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 33.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,536,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 568,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.