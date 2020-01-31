Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Shares of AUBN stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.44. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

