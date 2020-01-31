Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
LON:AUK traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2.70 ($0.04). 481,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,261. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. Aukett Swanke has a 12 month low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.34 ($0.03). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.75.
Aukett Swanke Company Profile
