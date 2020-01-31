Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON:AUK traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2.70 ($0.04). 481,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,261. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. Aukett Swanke has a 12 month low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.34 ($0.03). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.75.

Aukett Swanke Company Profile

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architecture; interior design; master planning; engineering; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

