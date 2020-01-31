Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AUPH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.30. 3,043,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,129. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

