Aurora Labs (ASX:A3D) Shares Down 6.3%

Aurora Labs Ltd (ASX:A3D)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The firm has a market cap of $15.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.27.

In related news, insider Norman Ashton acquired 150,000 shares of Aurora Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,000.00 ($27,659.57).

Aurora Labs Limited designs, develops, and manufactures 3D metal printers. It offers powders; and consumables, such as bed and door seals, focus and laser inter-chamber lens, reflect mirrors, first and second mirror mounts, laser tubes, HEPA filters, X and Y belts and pulleys, limit switches, laser drivers, and door seals, as well as mild, stainless, and titanium steel build plates.

