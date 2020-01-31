Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 259,695 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after purchasing an additional 171,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 984,879 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $145,466,000 after purchasing an additional 77,798 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bernstein Bank lowered Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,088. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $201.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 296.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.