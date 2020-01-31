Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALV. DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.10.

Shares of ALV stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 628,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,165. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250,137 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

