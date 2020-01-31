Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

