Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.82.

NYSE:AVY traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.24. 690,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,648. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $137.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

