Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.90-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.04. Avery Dennison also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.90-7.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.82.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.85. 17,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,860. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $137.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

