Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.04. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 6.90-7.15 EPS.
Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.03. 281,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,860. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.01. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.
AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.82.
In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
