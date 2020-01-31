Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.04. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.90-7.15 EPS.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.03. 281,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,860. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.01. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.82.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.