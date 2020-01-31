Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.66

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.66 and traded as high as $8.85. Avid Technology shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 8,482 shares traded.

AVID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $370.66 million, a PE ratio of -168.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 107,288 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Avid Technology by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 22.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.