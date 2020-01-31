AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. ValuEngine lowered AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,947,000 after purchasing an additional 208,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AxoGen by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 156,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXGN opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.