Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp (CVE:AZT) traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 36,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 14,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.31.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of natural resources. The company has an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Cervantes property, a porphyry gold-copper-molybdenum prospect, which is located in Sonora, Mexico. It also has an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Tombstone silver property situated in Arizona, the United States.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.