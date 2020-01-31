Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZO1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. zooplus has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €97.00 ($112.79).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €83.10 ($96.63) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €81.69 and its 200 day moving average is €101.83. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a fifty-two week high of €126.80 ($147.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $587.34 million and a PE ratio of -83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

