BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report sales of $107.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.40 million. BancFirst posted sales of $98.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $438.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.40 million to $439.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $453.65 million, with estimates ranging from $453.40 million to $453.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 30.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.80. 53,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,184. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

