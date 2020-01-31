BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $63.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.96 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BancFirst an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

BancFirst stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,184. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.86. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other BancFirst news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

