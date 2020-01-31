Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €5.50 by Barclays

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €5.50 ($6.40) target price by Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBVA. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.46 ($6.35).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

