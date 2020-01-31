Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.22 ($4.90).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.