Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.68

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 129958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSBR shares. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 114.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

