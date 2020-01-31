Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSBR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Brasil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of BSBR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,425 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.