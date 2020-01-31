Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million.
Shares of Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.84. 10,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $658.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Bancorp news, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $27,802.05. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 24,654 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $990,844.26. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,460 shares of company stock valued at $85,280 and sold 81,879 shares valued at $1,605,427. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.
Read More: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.