Band Protocol (BAND) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.84 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.30 or 0.02892849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00194443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

Band Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

