Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lowered by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 4.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $58,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 92,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Bank of America by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,844,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,803,000 after purchasing an additional 656,840 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 146,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 143,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,944,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,507,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $297.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

