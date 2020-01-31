Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $23.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank7 an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bank7 by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 during the third quarter worth about $1,090,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank7 by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank7 by 36.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSVN stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $18.19. 1,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. Bank7 had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

