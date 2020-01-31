Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bank7 by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSVN. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $186.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Bank7 had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

