Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €40.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.71 ($47.33).

SHL opened at €43.45 ($50.52) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.71. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €43.03 and a 200 day moving average of €39.23.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

