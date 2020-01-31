Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SMWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target (up from GBX 2,600 ($34.20)) on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,485.63 ($32.70).

Shares of LON:SMWH traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,392 ($31.47). The stock had a trading volume of 281,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,555.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,241.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.07. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,878.64 ($24.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

