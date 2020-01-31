Basic Attention Token (BAT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $53.15 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, Zebpay and Cobinhood. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $314.96 million and $53.15 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,423,287,364 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bittrex, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, Upbit, DDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, WazirX, BitBay, GOPAX, ZB.COM, IDCM, AirSwap, Kyber Network, ABCC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Poloniex, ChaoEX, Huobi, Binance, Liqui, IDEX, CPDAX, Mercatox, Zebpay and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

