Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Trimmed by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Shares of BAX opened at $90.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $91.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

