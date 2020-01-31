Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.15 ($87.38).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BMW stock opened at €64.89 ($75.45) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.27. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 12-month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.