Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.33. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $318,319.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,329.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $149,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,160.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,392 shares of company stock valued at $618,719. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,786,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,496,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after buying an additional 224,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 189,740 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

