Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Price Target Raised to GBX 238 at FinnCap

Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) had its price target increased by FinnCap from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 238 ($3.13) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

LON:BLV traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 167.50 ($2.20). 93,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,125. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 million and a PE ratio of 15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.40. Belvoir Lettings has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155.94 ($2.05).

Get Belvoir Lettings alerts:

In other Belvoir Lettings news, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £59,600 ($78,400.42).

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Lettings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Lettings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.