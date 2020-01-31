Berenberg Bank Boosts Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULE. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,067.13 ($27.19).

ULE traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,258 ($29.70). The stock had a trading volume of 112,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,114. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,188.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,061.75. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.85.

In other news, insider Daniel Shook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,009 ($26.43) per share, with a total value of £50,225 ($66,068.14).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

