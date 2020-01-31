Berenberg Bank Trims DCC (LON:DCC) Target Price to GBX 7,500

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DCC. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.81) to GBX 8,320 ($109.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,987.10 ($105.07).

Get DCC alerts:

LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,212 ($81.72) on Monday. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,484.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,762.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.