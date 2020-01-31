BidaskClub Downgrades ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Strong Sell

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 48,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.58. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $6.31.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

