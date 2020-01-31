BidaskClub Downgrades Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EIGI. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price objective on Endurance International Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Endurance International Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. 254,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. The stock has a market cap of $669.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. Endurance International Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.51 million. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Endurance International Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 901,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Endurance International Group by 578.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Endurance International Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

