BidaskClub Lowers IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Aegis restated a buy rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.10.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.59. The company had a trading volume of 903,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $201.50 and a one year high of $278.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.74.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,203,270. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $96,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

