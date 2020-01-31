BidaskClub Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.58.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 731,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,834. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 588.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,826,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,277 shares of company stock worth $2,713,804. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.